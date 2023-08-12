Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Codere Online Luxembourg: At A Nascent Stage

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Codere Online Luxembourg has seen an 18% rise in share price in 2023, supported by robust growth for 2022 and Q1 2023.
  • Rapid growth in the online gambling market indicates further growth for it. The company's also expected to turn profitable next year.
  • However, regulations for online gambling are tightening, which could slow it down. And its market valuations don't suggest an upside for now either.

Smart Phone Betting

SolStock

Online casino and sports betting company Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) has seen a notable 18% rise in share price in 2023 so far. But, it's still trading at less than half the levels of its first close after its public listing

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
660 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.