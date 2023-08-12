Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 5:41 AM ETReliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Theodore Ayvas - Investor Relations, Crescendo Communications

Ezra Beyman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Grant Barra - Senior Vice President of Operations

Moshe Fishman - Director of Insurtech and Operations

Joel Markovits - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Albanese - EF Hutton

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Reliance Global Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Theodore Ayvas

Thank you, Holly. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Reliance Global Group's 2023 second quarter financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group; Joel Markovits, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance; Grant Barra, Senior Vice President of Operations at Reliance; and Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech Operations at Reliance.

Earlier today, the company announced its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.relianceglobalgroup.com. In addition, the company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, which could also be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.

Before Mr. Beyman reviews the company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we would like to remind everyone that this conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.