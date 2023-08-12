Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Presents at JP Morgan Auto Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 12, 2023 6:11 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.84K Followers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) JP Morgan Auto Conference August 9, 2023 5:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Grant Courville - VP of Products and Strategy

Tim Foote - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Brinkman - JP Morgan

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. We're going to get going with the next presentation now. I am Ryan Brinkman the Auto analyst at JPMorgan. We're very happy to have Grant Courville, the Head of Product Strategy at QNX. He's going to walk us through the story. We'll engage in some chat. I turn it over to you, Grant. Thanks so much for being here.

Grant Courville

Thank you. I like to thank the team at JPMorgan for inviting us and all of you that are here today. I know it's been a long day. So we'll spend about the next seven or eight minutes talking a bit about QNX and trends that we're seeing and whatnot, and then we'll jump right into Q&A.

My name is Grant Courville. Yes, I head up Product Strategy at QNX, I started with QNX, essentially in the late '80s. Call is still a start-up at the time and has been with QNX through the acquisitions by HARMAN International and, of course, by BlackBerry. So very exciting left for a few years to go work with the defense company to spin up their safety-certified software business and whatnot, and then came back to QNX. So I'll share a bit. We'll jump into the Q&A, and hopefully, we'll all learn a bit.

Safe Harbor statement. Mandatory. Thank you, Tim Foot for the Canadians and the crowd. Yes, you can add you to the word harbor, but I won't spend time reading this given the time that we have. So let me just jump right into it then.

Firstly, what do we provide

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.