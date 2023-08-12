Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BDC Weekly Review: What Will Happen To BDCs When Rates Move Lower?

Aug. 12, 2023 7:22 AM ETHRZN, NMFC4 Comments
Summary

  • We take a look at the action in business development companies through the first week of August and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • BDCs were flat on the week which was good enough for one of the best results in the broader income space.
  • One question on the minds of investors is what will happen to BDCs once base rates move lower.
  • We highlight results from HRZN and NMFC.
Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

Comments (4)

A
Allen Rothman
Today, 8:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (197)
Long time holder of NMFC. Management has a strong PE background and are capable underwriters. They own 12% of the company so there is alignment. NMFC was caught with relatively high leverage when COVID hit and was forced to shrink the portfolio and trim the dividend around 10% to stabilize the ship. That might have contributed to underperformance. Management also waived fees to support the div demonstrating alignment. Total div is now above pre-COVID level. Their earnings presentation is informative for those interested in knowing more.
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:41 AM
Premium
Comments (1.04K)
Bought BXSL on the post deal dip pre-market on Thursday. Like the conservative posture . Own OCSL for same reason. Looking hard at OBDC to top things off.
B
Be A Man
Today, 7:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.96K)
Agree on Hrzn. Holding off on Nmfc. Hold neither but Hrzn is not on my buy list. Nmfc is on my watch list. Trin and Hgtc are the performers in Hrzn’s space.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (10.69K)
@Be A Man
Are you a Tslx fan... I'm considering adding it next decent drop along with Fdus, Fsk and possibly Cgbd
