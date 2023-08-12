BDC Weekly Review: What Will Happen To BDCs When Rates Move Lower?
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the first week of August and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDCs were flat on the week which was good enough for one of the best results in the broader income space.
- One question on the minds of investors is what will happen to BDCs once base rates move lower.
- We highlight results from HRZN and NMFC.
- I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of August.
Market Action
BDC returns were roughly flat this week, however, this was good enough to be at the top of the broader income space. Good earnings results continue to support the sector. Year-to-date, the sector is up around 17% - a great result for investors.
The sector valuation is right on top of its longer-term average of 103%. The growing consensus for a soft landing has priced out any margin of safety.
Market Themes
Short-term interest rates are tipped to fall over the next few years, as gauged by both the market consensus as well as the Fed dot plot. A question we keep receiving is what does this likely drop in rates mean for the BDC sector?
One mistake investors commonly make is to mechanically extrapolate the change in a market factor like interest rates to asset performance. If we use this logic then lower short-term rates will translate into lower interest income across the sector and this will likely pressure prices and valuations.
However, a better way for thinking about market events like changes in rates is to consider what the broader market environment will likely look like when short-term rates drop.
The answer here is more complicated. This is because there is not a single market scenario which will see lower short-term rates. If short-term rates are lower because the economy has entered a recession (i.e. the hard landing scenario) then not only would we see a drop in interest income due to lower base rates but also from an increase in non-accruals. We are also likely to see a drop in NAVs due to widening credit spreads. BDC valuations and prices would likely drop sharply for all these reasons as well as the general souring of sentiment.
On the other hand if short-term rates are lower because of a continued disinflation in an environment of still decent economic growth (i.e. the soft landing scenario) then we are likely to see something very different.
Net income may fall but not as sharply as it would in the hard landing scenario because a drop in interest income could be partly or mostly offset by an increase in fee income (green bars below for ARCC) which has been subdued for some time. Deal-making appetite could easily come back from a stabilization in activity and inflation and this would drive fee income higher.
At the same time, non-accruals and credit spreads should remain stable, leading to pretty flat NAVs. Valuations in this scenario could also be flat or even rise from current levels.
Overall, there is no mechanical throughline to what BDCs will do in case of lower short-term rates. Much depends on the actual scenario in which rates move lower. We shouldn't forget that it's also entirely possible that short-term rates remain elevated for some time or fall only a little bit. Investors who allocate to BDCs on the basis of short-term rate forecasts may be better off using current valuations (both BDC valuations as well as valuations of underlying credit assets) as their guide.
Market Commentary
Earnings continue to come out at a fast clip. Here we highlight a handful of companies that we are following.
Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) reported a drop in the NAV of 2.4%, resulting in a disappointing total NAV return of 0.5% in Q2. Net income jumped by 17% and current coverage is 161% while the spillover is high at $1.02 - worth three quarters of the regular dividend. We should see a dividend hike or a supplemental dividend later in the year.
HRZN has been a bit wobbly in its performance. It had a nice run in 2022 but will underperform for the second quarter in a row. It had a stretch of 5 underperforming quarters post COVID as well, so it's no stranger to dry spells.
Given its middling performance, we highlighted on the service that it looked very expensive to us near its recent 120% valuation. At that level its valuation was not much different from TSLX whose performance is miles ahead of HRZN. Since then, the two stocks have diverged quite a bit on the back of a Compass Point downgrade of HRZN and a great quarter from TSLX.
New Mountain Finance (NMFC) reported good results. NAV was flat and net income rose 8%. The company is a bit of an unsung overachiever. It has outperformed the sector but often trades below the sector average valuation as it does now.
It has also achieved cumulative net realized gains, in part due to its relatively large common equity portfolio. One risk is that its largest positions are quite chunky with Edmentum around 8.5% of NAV which creates some idiosyncratic risk.
When we first reported on its results, we noted that the 5% valuation differential to the sector (97% for NMFC vs. 102% for the sector) was quite attractive. At that level, the valuation spread percentile was 27%, meaning the company's valuation spread of 5% below the sector average has only been wider (i.e. 6% and more below the sector average) 27% of the time. Since then NMFC closed the gap somewhat to 3%. We would wait for a pullback to add to the name.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.
Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)
Are you a Tslx fan... I'm considering adding it next decent drop along with Fdus, Fsk and possibly Cgbd