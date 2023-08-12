Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 8:09 AM ETSmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.84K Followers

Start Time: 12:30 January 1, 0000 1:05 PM ET

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2023, 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lucas Haldeman - Chairman and CEO

Hiroshi Okamoto - CFO

Brian Ruttenbur - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Tom White - D.A. Davidson

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the SmartRent Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on listen-only mode at this time. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn today’s call over to Brian Ruttenbur, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Ruttenbur

Hello, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Brian Ruttenbur, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for SmartRent. I'm joined today by Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO; and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer. They will be taking you through our results for the second quarter of 2023 as well as discussing guidance for the second half of the year. Before today's market opened, we issued an earnings release and filed our 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2023 both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website smartrent.com.

Before I turn the call over to Lucas, I’d like to remind everybody that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. These factors are discussed in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.