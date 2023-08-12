Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

mdf Commerce, Inc. (MECVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 10:03 AM ETmdf commerce inc. (MECVF), MDF:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.84K Followers

mdf Commerce, Inc. (OTCPK:MECVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luc Filiatreault - CEO, President & Director

Deborah Dumoulin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the MDF Commerce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Investor Conference Call. Today's call will provide information and commentary on the corporation with a focus on the financial results released yesterday after the market closed. We will hear from Luc Filiatreault, President and Chief Executive Officer; Deborah Dumoulin, Chief Financial Officer. If you have questions following the call, you can reach MDF Commerce at the address on their website, www.mdfcommerce.com. First, here are a couple of housekeeping notices. All participants are in listen only mode for the duration of the call. This call is being recorded, and we accept that the recording will be available on the MDF Commerce website later today.

The information in today's remarks, including any forward-looking statements has been prepared as of June 30, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. MDF Commerce assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect any new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to securities law. We remind you that today's remarks will include forward-looking statements and non-IFRS measures that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on the risks and uncertainties, please see the reader advisory of the bottom of the MDF Commerce's new release, which is on their website and has been seen on www.sedarplus.com. The company's actual performance could differ materially from these statements. I will now hand the call over to Mr. Filiatreault.

Luc Filiatreault

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Q1 fiscal '24 financial results call. Before turning to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.