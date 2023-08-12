Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 10:36 AM ETEnlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Conference Call Participants

Yosef Lefkovitz - Vice President of Corporate Finance and M&A

Gilad Yavetz - CEO and Co-Founder

Jason Ellsworth - CEO and Co-Founder of Clenera

Nir Yehuda - CFO

David Paz - Wolfe Research

Yosef Lefkovitz

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Enlight Renewable Energy.

With me this morning are Gilad Yavetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Enlight; Nir Yehuda, CFO of Enlight; and Jason Ellsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Clenera. Gilad will provide some opening remarks and will then turn the call over to Jason for a review of our U.S. activity and then to Nir for a review of our financials and guidance. Our executive team will then be available to answer your questions.

Certain statements made on the call today, including but not limited to statements regarding business strategy and plans, our project portfolio, market opportunity and potential growth, completion of development and the company's future financial and operational results and guidance, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information.

We reference certain project metrics in this earnings call and the full information can be found in our earnings release. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release for more information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call.

Additionally, non-IFRS financial measures may

