Introduction

I need to start this article by giving credit to Brad Thomas, who put Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) on my radar. After joining his iREIT team, I co-produced a paywalled article with him focusing on companies that benefit from the Amazon e-commerce boom. That article included REXR. He also covered the stock last month in an article you can access here.

What makes Rexford Industrial Realty so special is its focus on (you already guessed it) industrial real estate. Given that I have roughly 50% industrial exposure in my dividend growth portfolio, this is an area that gets me very excited.

Hence, there are two reasons why I'm writing this article.

It's time to discuss the state of industrial real estate, especially in light of an increasingly challenging market environment consisting of elevated rates and declining economic growth. While Rexford is a Southern California ("SoCal") focused REIT, a market most people aren't necessarily too fond of, the company is one of the best-managed REITs on the market, which comes with potential outperformance on a prolonged basis.

So, without further ado, let's start by taking a closer look at the state of industrial real estate.

The Industrial Real Estate Market

In June, the industrial real estate sector was the most healthy commercial real estate sector. The delinquency rate in this sector was just 0.8% without signs of a meaningful uptrend.

Other sectors aren't doing so well. Office real estate had a 3.4% delinquency rate with rising momentum, hotels had a 5.5% rate, albeit with a strong post-pandemic downtrend, and retail delinquencies were at 7.8%.

In light of these developments, the Yardi Matrix National Industrial Report of July 2023 highlighted a steep surge in manufacturing construction spending in the United States.

The chart below shows the massive surge in manufacturing construction spending, which is now close to $200 billion on a seasonal adjusted annual rate.

According to the report, several key factors have contributed to this flourishing trend in manufacturing construction spending. While recent legislative acts such as the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and infrastructure bill have played a major role by incentivizing spending through tax credits, it's noteworthy that this upswing started prior to the enactment of these bills.

The disruptions caused by the pandemic, including strained supply chains, port congestions, and shipping delays, caused manufacturers to reconsider their production locations.

Furthermore, but not unrelated, geopolitical tensions with China and ongoing conflicts, like the war in Ukraine, have added uncertainty to global trade dynamics.

It's also interesting and important to note that a significant portion of the surge in manufacturing construction spending is attributed to the growth in facilities categorized under the computer/electronic segment.

The chart below shows the breakdown per segment.

Examples of tech-related industrial construction projects are major projects like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSM) $12 billion plant in Phoenix, Samsung's $17 billion chip fabrication facility in Austin, and Intel's (INTC) $20 billion investment in Ohio.

Having said that, while Yardi (rightfully) makes the case that labor demand will mainly be focused on skilled labor, projections indicate that manufacturing employment will likely outpace the broader labor market over the coming decade.

In this case, manufacturers are anticipated to target regions with abundant pools of skilled and talented labor, which is a result of the tech-focused construction boom.

One place to find skilled labor is in California, one of the biggest industrial markets anywhere in the world, as I will explain when I discuss Rexford later in this article.

This is also my segway to the next part of this article.

The Californian Industrial Real Estate Market

On August 10, the Wall Street Journal published an article that caught my attention. After all, it combines two topics I'm watching: industrial real estate and SoCal.

Wall Street Journal

Despite all the good news we discussed in this article so far, the Wall Street Journal notes that the typically constrained warehouse landscape in Southern California is undergoing a notable shift as industry experts observe signs of increased vacancy rates.

This shift is attributed to factors such as surging rents, limited available space, and a decline in import volumes. In other words, a mix of falling demand but high (and rising) costs, which is toxic for any company.

The Inland Empire region, which is renowned for its logistics activities, saw its warehouse vacancy rate surge to 3.8% in the second quarter. That's a significant uptick from the 1.2% recorded a year earlier.

While this remains below the national average of 4.8%, it marks the end of a long-term decline in vacancy rates, which is visible in the chart below.

Wall Street Journal

It's the first time in twenty years that more warehouse space became available than was leased in SoCal.

A big driver of demand weakness is declining import volumes. Looking at monthly container statistics from the Los Angeles/Newport port, the largest port in the United States, we see that loaded imports declined by 2.1% in June, with total containers handled falling by 5%. However, year-to-date, volumes are down roughly 24%!

Port of Los Angeles

According to the Wall Street Journal, the shift in trade flows, coupled with dwindling imports, has resulted in a reduced urgency among companies to secure storage space. As a result, leasing decisions have been postponed.

Having said that, it's not all gloom and doom.

While warehouse vacancy rates have risen, SoCal's availability of warehouse space still remains historically tight.

Even with vacancy rates rising, warehouse availability in Southern California remains tight by historical standards. Prologis says its warehouses were 97% occupied in the second quarter, down from 99% last year but still at a level the company considers fully occupied. “Do I worry about Southern California becoming a difficult market? No, I would like to have more Southern California,” said Moghadam.

Based on this context, there is no doubt that SoCal, and industrial real estate, in general, are suffering from weaker economic growth. While high-tech investments are certainly helping, poor consumer sentiment, a related decline in trade, and a lot of construction have down a number on occupancy rates.

On top of that, California is struggling with an outflow of residents, high rents, increasing crime, and political polarization.

With that in mind, let's look at Rexford. We won't just assess its numbers but also learn a lot more about the SoCal industrial real estate market, which it dominates.

Why I Put Rexford On My Watchlist

With a market cap of $11 billion, REXR is the fourth-largest industrial REIT in the United States. It's the second-largest industrial REIT if we exclude self-storage from this sector.

Founded in 2001, the company is entirely focused on the SoCal market, where it owns more than 44 million square feet of industrial real estate.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As I already said, SoCal, and Californian cities in general, are dealing with headwinds that cause most investors to completely ignore California. While this isn't supposed to be an article to get anyone to invest in California, there are benefits that come with investing in certain Californian markets.

For example, California is still America's largest industrial state, with more than 23,000 manufacturing companies and 1.4 million manufacturing jobs - that's significantly more than Texas, which is home to the nation's second-largest manufacturing base.

IndustrySelect

California benefits from top-tier universities and high-tech companies, particularly in the aerospace and defense industries, which have been sources of innovation and jobs.

Using Rexford data, the SoCal industrial property market is larger than the industrial property market of Germany, which is Europe's industrial heart.

With a size of $43 billion, the SoCal market is roughly 3.5x bigger than Chicago.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Not only is California an attractive market for companies, thanks to a huge customer base, networking opportunities, innovation, and so much more, but it is also a market with limited supply growth.

As of 1Q23, industrial real estate supply was growing by 6.7%, with outperforming growth in hot Sunbelt markets like Dallas and Atlanta.

SoCal's infill markets, however, saw supply growth of just 2.8%, which fueled rent growth. While average rents have grown by 34% since 2019, SoCall infill market rent growth exceeded 100%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Pressure on supply growth is caused by a number of factors, including a lack of developable land caused by permanent barriers like mountains and oceans and restrictive zoning.

On top of that, some industrial properties have been converted for other uses as part of SoCal housing mandates to create more affordable housing. After all, it's not just the industrial market that faces supply constraints.

Having said that, REXR enjoys a very diverse tenant base consisting of warehousing/transportation companies, wholesale, manufacturing, and retail. These four segments account for roughly 70% of the total annual rent.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As of 2Q23, the company's occupancy rate was 98%, supported by 450 thousand square feet of net absorption in the quarter.

Occupancy was slightly down from 98.9% in the prior-year quarter.

With this slight occupancy decline and the aforementioned findings from Yardi and the Wall Street Journal in mind, during its 2Q23 earnings call, REXR noted the normalization of occupancy levels in its infill markets compared to the extraordinary levels achieved during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the post-pandemic market is expected to see some volatility in rent growth in the short term, influenced by factors like submarket dynamics, product quality, and category size.

However, over the medium to longer term, favorable underlying fundamentals are anticipated to drive superior rent growth in infill Southern California.

The infill Southern California industrial market continues to benefit from the lowest threat of disruption from new supply of any major market in the nation, driven by an essentially incurable supply demand imbalance for high quality well located space. - REXR 2Q23 Earnings Call

It also needs to be said that on a sequential basis, REXR saw a ten basis points increase in its occupancy rate, while the overall infill market saw a 40 basis points decline.

On top of that, the company is in a great spot to grow its net operating income even in a scenario of zero market rent growth.

Rexford Industrial Realty

According to the company (emphasis added):

While we’ve recently experienced a moderation in rent growth compared to the prior few years of pandemic driven remarkable growth, the estimated embedded mark-to-market for our in-place portfolio of 63% on a net effective basis and 50% on a cash basis is projected to contribute significant long-term NOI growth even without any future growth in market rent. In fact, the projected 31% embedded NOI growth within our in-place portfolio over the next two years grows to over 50% if we look out over the next four years, again assuming zero market rent growth.

This brings me to the valuation, which benefited from raised guidance.

Outlook & Balance Sheet

In terms of guidance for the full year, Rexford made upward revisions to its 2023 core FFO per share expectations. The new range has been set at $2.13 to $2.16 per share, an increase from the previous range of $2.11 to $2.15 per share.

This adjustment is a 10% year-over-year growth at its midpoint.

Rexford Industrial Realty

While this guidance includes acquisitions that were executed after the second quarter, the company kept same-store NOI growth expectations unchanged, despite increasing pressure on the SoCal real estate market.

Occupancy rates are also expected to remain elevated.

Furthermore, in light of high rates and slower economic growth, REXR has an impressive balance sheet. The company has a 3.7x net leverage ratio, which is one of the lowest numbers in the industry. It has no major maturities in 2023 and a weighted average interest rate of just 3.6%. The weighted average maturity of its debt is 5.1 years. All of its debt has a fixed rate.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As a result, the company has a BBB+ credit rating, which is just one step below the A-range.

However, one reason why debt is so low is the fact that the company uses common stock to fund its operations. This includes forward sales of equity, which is dilutive, as it's the opposite of buybacks.

In 2018, the company had 87 million outstanding shares. At the end of 2022, that number was 170 million.

The good news is that this has kept debt low. Also, proceeds were invested in value-enhancing projects, which means that even on a per-share basis, the company has reported outperforming FFO (Funds From Operations) growth of 15% per year since 2018.

Rexford Industrial Realty

The dividend track record isn't bad, either.

The REXR Dividend

REXR shares currently yield 2.9%. This is backed by a 71% cash payout ratio.

Furthermore, over the past five years, annual dividend growth averaged 17.9%.

On March 29, the company hiked its dividend by 20.6%.

While I do not expect dividend growth to remain this high, I have little doubt that dividend growth will remain in the double-digit territory on a prolonged basis, thanks to the company's internal and external growth opportunities.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation & Outperformance

Using the company's guidance, the company is trading at 24.7x core FFO.

The sector median is close to 13x FFO.

However, we need to keep in mind that the median REIT is barely growing. Over the past five years, the median adjusted FFO rose by 1.9% per year over the past five years.

REXR generated 15% annual compounding growth (per share!).

Going forward, REXR remains in a much better spot to boost its FFO (compared to most other REITs), even in a scenario of flat market rent growth.

Furthermore, the valuation has come significantly after reaching a 40x multiple in early 2022.

As we can see in the company's stock price, it's down 35% from its all-time high, 23% below its 52-week high, and down 3% on a year-to-date basis.

The current consensus price target is $63, which is 19% above the current price.

While I am bullish on the company's long-term future, I hope to add this stock to my portfolio at a slightly better price.

Sticky inflation and an outlook of elevated central bank rates on a prolonged basis could cause more weakness in this industry.

I also expect REXR to continue to outperform its peers and the market on a prolonged basis.

However, for now, I do not expect a sudden upswing, given the challenges related to rates and economic growth.

Nonetheless, I maintain a Buy rating based on the company's long-term performance and valuation.

Takeaway

Rexford Industrial Realty has captured my attention as a standout player in the industrial real estate market. Despite the challenging landscape, REXR's strategic focus on Southern California's unique market dynamics positions it for potential long-term outperformance.

The surge in manufacturing construction spending, driven by tech-related projects, adds to the appeal.

While SoCal's warehouse landscape faces shifts, REXR's diverse tenant base and impressive occupancy rates mitigate concerns.

It also helps that the company has a very safe balance sheet and a prudent approach when it comes to equity issuances.

Although market uncertainties persist, REXR's history of consistent growth and valuation recovery from recent dips make it an enticing candidate for my dividend growth portfolio.

While I await a more favorable entry point, I maintain a Buy rating, anticipating REXR's continued resilience and potential to shine in the industrial real estate sector.