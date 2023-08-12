Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rexford Industrial Realty: One Of The Best Industrial REITs On The Market

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rexford Industrial Realty focuses on industrial real estate, which is currently the most healthy commercial real estate sector.
  • The industrial real estate market is experiencing a surge in manufacturing construction spending, driven by factors such as legislative acts and disruptions caused by the pandemic.
  • Despite challenges in the Southern California warehouse landscape, Rexford Industrial Realty maintains a diverse tenant base and high occupancy rates, positioning it for potential long-term outperformance.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

skyline von Los Angeles skyline, Architektur, urban cityscape,

Ron and Patty Thomas/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I need to start this article by giving credit to Brad Thomas, who put Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) on my radar. After joining his iREIT team, I co-produced a paywalled article with him

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.78K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:43 AM
Premium
Comments (11.4K)
Author (who I often agree with— but not this time):

“While this remains below the national average of 4.8% (Inland Empire industrial space vacancies), it marks the end of a long-term decline in vacancy rates”:

Instead:

“How Much More Runway Does Industrial Have?
Years of unprecedented growth in warehouse and industrial space might finally be slowing down”
commercialobserver.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.