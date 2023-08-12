Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hiscox Ltd (HCXLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 10:48 AM ETHiscox Ltd (HCXLF), HCXLY
Hiscox Ltd (OTC:HCXLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hamayou Hussain - Group CEO

Jo Musselle - Group Chief Underwriting Officer

Paul Cooper - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Freya Kong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Will Hardcastle - UBS

James Pearse - Jefferies

Andreas de Groot van Embden - Peel Hunt

Tryf Spyrou - Berenberg

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

Nick Johnson - Numis Securities

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays

Hamayou Hussain

Okay. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today as we present our interim results. I'm pleased to report growth in revenues and profits in every business with our focus on quality of growth and earnings. We've maintained our commitment to disciplined underwriting and delivered an insurance service result of $221 million. That's an increase of 58%. And this, combined with much improved investment income means we've achieved a near tenfold increase in our pretax profits.

Now in our big ticket segments against the backdrop of favorable market conditions, our focus has been on effective cycle management. And in this phase of the cycle, we've increased our capital allocation to these segments. And in turn, London market and Re & ILS have achieved strong growth in premiums and profits.

And in retail, we're growing in every market and achieving sustained profitability in line with our operating framework.

The group financial foundations remain robust with continued strong capital generation and a resilient balance sheet. And I'm pleased to announce an interim dividend of $0.125 per share, an increase of 4.2%.

Now the first six months of this year have been a clear demonstration of the strength of our business model and strategy. And this is a graphic that you're all quite familiar

