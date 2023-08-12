Greenhaven Road Capital - Hagerty: One Day Closer To State Farm
Summary
- Hagerty, a classic car insurance company, pays out only 42 cents for every dollar of revenue, compared to the industry average of over 70 cents.
- State Farm, the largest auto insurer in the US, has invested $575 million in Hagerty and will onboard over 480,000 policies, leading to potential growth and profits.
- Hagerty's reinsurance subsidiary, HagertyRe, has the option to buy out its partner Markel's remaining stake, which could generate over $16 million in profits per year.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)
Hagerty is a company we own that’s pursuing several initiatives that will very likely yield a stronger business with the passage of time. As we have detailed in past letters, Hagerty focuses on the classic car industry. Their primary source of revenue (and profits) today is related to insurance. Classic cars represent an attractive niche in the insurance industry. People take care of their toys, and because an accident can impact resale values, they often do not claim damages to their insurance companies. The net result is that for every dollar taken in as revenue, Hagerty pays out only 42 cents to cover damages, compared to an industry average greater than 70.
The largest auto insurer in the U.S. is State Farm. They invested $500M into Hagerty at the IPO (technically de-SPAC transaction) and another $75M this past quarter. State Farm sits behind the Hagerty family and global specialty insurance provider Markel as the largest shareholders of Hagerty. This year, the Hagerty and State Farm IT systems will be sufficiently integrated and tested such that Hagerty should start onboarding 480,000+ State Farm policies. The onboarding is contractual and in both parties’ best interest.
Every day is one day closer to transitioning the State Farm relationship from a cost center (setting up the systems) to a source of growth and profits. The State Farm partnership coming online is not a question of if; it is a question of when. The partnership will be profitable… the question is, how profitable?
Reinsurance is another of Hagerty’s paths to improved earnings that will just take time. The reinsurance business is very profitable, and their subsidiary HagertyRe has the option to buy out their partner Markel’s remaining 20% stake. Right now, HagertyRe benefits from Markel’s credit rating. As it establishes its own investment grade rating, HagertyRe can exercise its option on Markel’s remaining interest for $23M, and that one-time capital outlay should generate an incremental $16M+ per year in profits. Hagerty should make that investment all day long when the time comes.
Other initiatives that will take time to be fully reflected include two rounds of layoffs that should accelerate profitability while still investing in growth (revenue grew 30% last quarter). I think operating margins in 2024 will exceed 7% and continue to expand as growth initiatives are realized. Hagerty is also making a large investment in creating an online marketplace for classic cars. This should be a wonderful asset-light business over time that has the added benefit of cross-selling insurance policies to the new car buyers. The business is nascent, but will compete with Bring-A-Trailer, which transacted ~$1.4B of vehicle value in 2022. Hagerty’s online marketplace quadrupled during the second quarter. It is being built listing by listing, feature by feature. One day at a time….
The share price of Hagerty has declined modestly during our ownership, but the business has undoubtedly gotten bigger and stronger. The founding family owns ~51% of the company, so they care. They have grown it from a small business operated by their parents out of their house into a company that employs 1,800 people and should generate ~$1B of revenue this year. Eventually the multiples should stop compressing, and we will get paid on the growth in revenues and profits, so we wait.
Every day we are one day closer to State Farm, one day closer to owning all the reinsurance business, one day closer to a robust marketplace – and all the while the core business continues to grow 10%+ organically. Eventually, the progress will be represented in the share price. Math is math.
|
Disclaimer:
This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum (“PPM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications, and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the PPM, the PPM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, MVM Funds LLC (“MVM”), Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund GP LLC (“Partners GP”), and Greenhaven Road Special Opportunities GP LLC (“Opportunities GP”) (each a “relevant GP” and together, the “GPs”) make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can it accept responsibility for errors, appearing in the document.
An investment in the Fund/Partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests, and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole investment authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the underlying trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless they are prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of their investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the Fund/Partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the relevant GP. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of the GPs, which are subject to change and which the GPs do not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the Fund/Partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal, and tax professionals before making any investment.
The Fund/Partnership are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on exemption(s) thereunder. Interests in each Fund/Partnership have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said Act and laws. The references to our largest positions and any positions listed in the Appendix are not based on performance. All our positions will be available upon a reasonable request. All hyperlinks contained herein are not endorsements and we are not responsible for such links or the content therein.
