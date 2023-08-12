Greenhaven Road Capital - Lifecore Biomedical: Gem Of A CDMO Business
Summary
- Lifecore Biomedical, a specialty contract development and manufacturing organization, benefits from secular tailwinds and has additional capacity coming online.
- The company's debt situation has been resolved by $150M in financing from their largest customer, Alcon, indicating a strong relationship and high switching costs.
- Historically, there has been a robust market for Lifecore's business, and the company may be sold for a healthy premium before the end of the year.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR)
The payoffs may be quicker at Lifecore, a specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise in highly viscous liquids and packaging into pre-filled syringes. Their business benefits from secular tailwinds and has additional capacity coming online.
I wrote about Lifecore in the “elephant hunting” section of the last letter, mentioning that it had very interesting potential but that it was a small position because there was the possibility of substantial loss of capital. At the time, the company was in violation of its debt covenants, and it was unclear how much value would be available for the equity holders (us).
Fast-forward three months and the debt situation has been resolved by $150M in financing from their largest customer, Alcon (ALC), which also pledged significant new business that likely soaks up much of the oncoming capacity. When a customer provides financing to a supplier, it offers some indication of how much they value the relationship (or need it) and how high the switching costs are.
Activists have been involved with Lifecore for years, noticing the gem of a CDMO business inside a conglomerate that grew avocados and made packaged foods such as salsa and guacamole. Over time, the activists got board representation and, finally, everything but the CDMO business was sold. Now Morgan Stanley has been retained to sell the remaining CDMO business.
Historically, there has been a robust market for CDMOs at multiples higher than where Lifecore currently trades. In a normal business environment, I think we could see a purchase price more than double the current share price. Will potential buyers give credit for oncoming supply? Will they apply historical multiples in a higher interest rate environment?
It is impossible to say with certainty, but, with each passing day, we are likely one day closer to the sale of Lifecore. If the company does not sell, earnings should grow, Alcon’s new business will come online, and secular tailwinds persist. Are we going to care less about the safe manufacturing of drugs? Are we going to make the FDA process easier? Lifecore benefits from these trends.
Ultimately, I think it is a question of whether we get paid quickly or slowly on Lifecore. Gun to my head, I think the company gets sold for a healthy premium before the end of the year. In the meantime, as the business has been de-risked (debt situation resolved) and the new business from Alcon announced, shares have appreciated above $10 per share vs. our $5 cost basis. It’s not an elephant yet, but that represents a lot of progress with line of sight to a potential exit. So, we wait for the process to proceed.
|
Disclaimer:
This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum (“PPM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications, and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the PPM, the PPM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, MVM Funds LLC (“MVM”), Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund GP LLC (“Partners GP”), and Greenhaven Road Special Opportunities GP LLC (“Opportunities GP”) (each a “relevant GP” and together, the “GPs”) make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can it accept responsibility for errors, appearing in the document.
An investment in the Fund/Partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests, and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole investment authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the underlying trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless they are prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of their investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the Fund/Partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the relevant GP. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of the GPs, which are subject to change and which the GPs do not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the Fund/Partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal, and tax professionals before making any investment.
The Fund/Partnership are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on exemption(s) thereunder. Interests in each Fund/Partnership have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said Act and laws. The references to our largest positions and any positions listed in the Appendix are not based on performance. All our positions will be available upon a reasonable request. All hyperlinks contained herein are not endorsements and we are not responsible for such links or the content therein.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments