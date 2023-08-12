Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KBC Group NV (KBCSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 11:25 AM ETKBC Group NV (KBCSF), KBCSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

KBC Group NV (OTCPK:KBCSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt De Baenst - Investor Relations

Johan Thijs - Chief Executive Officer

Luc Popelier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matthew Clark - Mediobanca

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Amit Goel - Barclays

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Anke Reingen - RBC

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Marta Sanchez Romero - Citibank

Guillaume Tiberghien - BNP Paribas

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Cor Kluis - ABN Amro-ODDO BHF

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the KBC Group Earnings Release 2Q 2023 Conference Call. My name is Sharon and I will be your coordinator for today’s event. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Kurt De Baenst, to begin today’s conference. Thank you.

Kurt De Baenst

Thank you, operator. A very good morning from my side to all of you from the headquarters of KBC in Brussels, and welcome to the KBC conference call. Today is Thursday, August 10, 2023, and we are hosting the conference call on the second quarter results of KBC. As usual, we have Johan Thijs, our Group CEO with us; as well as our Group CFO, Luc Popelier, and they will both elaborate on the results and add some additional insight.

As such, it’s my pleasure to give the floor to our CEO, Johan Thijs, who will quickly run you through the presentation.

Johan Thijs

Thank you very much, Kurt, and also from my side a warm welcome to the announcement of the second quarter results. And we will do it as usual. We start with the key takeaways, which are actually highlighting that the operational results resulted in €966 million of profit, which is indeed an

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.