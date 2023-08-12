Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ATS Corporation (ATS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 11:40 AM ETATS Corporation (ATS), ATS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Galison - Head, Investor Relations

Andrew Hider - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan McLeod - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Sullivan - TD Cowen

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Justin Keywood - Stifel

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital

Operator

Welcome to the ATS Corporation First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. This call is being recorded on August 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to David Galison, Head of Investor Relations at ATS.

David Galison

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that our remarks today are accompanied by a slide deck, which can be viewed via our webcast and available at atsautomation.com. We caution that the statements made on the webcast and conference call may contain forward-looking information and our cautionary statement regarding such information, including the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements and the material factors or assumptions applied in making the statements are detailed on Slide 2 of the slide deck.

Now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, David. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us. This has been an exciting and transformational few months for ATS, during which we successfully completed our U.S. IPO and New York Stock Exchange listing. This represents an important milestone and supports our strategic growth objectives while providing increased liquidity in our shares and additional flexibility for M&A. Today, we reported a strong start to fiscal '24, including record revenues, supported by solid bookings, backlog and adjusted earnings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.