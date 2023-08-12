Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 11:41 AM ETXcel Brands, Inc. (XELB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Andrew Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Robert D'Loren - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

James Haran - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Aaron Warwick - Breakout Investors

Debra Fiakas - Crystal Equity Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Xcel's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Krista, and I'll be the conference operator today. We will have a question-and-answer session the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Andrew Berger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Berger

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to the Xcel Brands' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We greatly appreciate your participation and interest.

With us on the call today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D'Loren; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Haran; and Executive Vice President of Business Development and Treasury, Seth Burroughs.

By now, everyone should have had access to the earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, which went out this evening. And in addition, the company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its quarterly report on Form 10-Q tomorrow. The release and quarterly report will be available on the company's website at www.xcelbrands.com. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, please keep in mind that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from certain expectations discussed here today. These risk factors are explained in detail in the company's most recent annual report filed with the SEC. Xcel does not undertake any obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.