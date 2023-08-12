Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Haas - Director, Financial Profiles, Inc.

Bonnie Wongtrakool - Chief Executive Officer

Sean Johnson - Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Greg Handler - Chief Investment Officer

Robert Lehman - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Welcome to the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Haas of Financial Profiles. Please go ahead, Mr. Haas.

Jeff Haas

Thank you, Alan. I want to thank everyone for joining us today to discuss Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation's financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Yesterday, the company issued its earnings press release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation on the website that you can refer to during this call. In addition, the company yesterday jointly announced with AG Mortgage Investment Trust that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which AG Mortgage Investment Trust will acquire the company in a stock and cash transaction.

Details of the proposed transaction are contained in the joint press release, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website and filed with the SEC. With us today from our management team are Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer; Robert Lehman, Chief Financial Officer; Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer; and Sean Johnson, Deputy Chief Investment Officer. As a result of yesterday's announcement regarding the transaction with MITT, we will limit this call to our prepared remarks and will not be conducting a question-and-answer session during the call. I will now review the safe harbor statement. This conference call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.