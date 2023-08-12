Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Geodrill Limited (GEODF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:08 PM ETGeodrill Limited (GEODF), GEO:CA
Geodrill Limited (OTCQX:GEODF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Harper - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Borsk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and is being broadcast live via the Internet.

During today’s call, management will make statements regarding management’s expectations for the company’s future financial and operational performance. These statements are considered forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this call, and actual results may differ materially from management expectations for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time-to-time in the company’s SEDAR filings.

I will now turn the call over to President and CEO of Geodrill Limited, Mr. Dave Harper.

Dave Harper

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Geodrill’s Q2 2023 quarterly financial results conference call. I will begin with an overview of our operations and performance for the quarter. Our CFO, Greg Borsk, will then give a more detailed review of our second quarter financial results, after which I will discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2023.

In quarter two, we took a step back to reposition the company for future growth by sharpening our focus on favorable geographies. This decision consequently impacted our utilization and ultimately, our financial results for the quarter. It is noteworthy that whilst our financial results were negatively impacted, we remain profitable, delivering positive EBITDA and net income, while also maintaining our sharpened focus, underpinned by our strong reputation, which continues to drive revenue and earnings growth, while building

