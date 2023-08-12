Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:09 PM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Goodwin - President & CEO

Tara Semb - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

George Sellers - Stephens

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Apyx Medical Corporation. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including without limitation, those identified in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, our most recent 10-Q filing and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release on the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.