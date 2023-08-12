Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (HNDNF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:21 PM ETHindalco Industries Ltd. (HNDNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:HNDNF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Subir Sen - Head, Investor Relations

Satish Pai - Managing Director

Praveen Maheshwari - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Fisher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dev Ahuja - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Indrajit Agarwal - CLSA

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Pinakin Parekh - JPMorgan

Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities

Pallav Agarwal - Antique Stock

Ritesh Shah - Investec

Anupam Gupta - IIFL Securities

Satyadeep Jain - Ambit Capital

Gaurav Singhal - Aspex Management Hong Kong Limited

Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital Markets

Vikash Singh - Phillip Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindalco Industries FY ‘24 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

I now hand the conference call over to Mr. Subir Sen, Head of Investor Relations at Hindalco. Thank you, and over to you.

Subir Sen

Thank you, and a very good afternoon and morning, everyone. On behalf of Hindalco Industries, I welcome you all to the earnings call for the first quarter of financial year 2024. In this call, we will refer to the quarter 1 FY ‘24 investor presentation available on the company’s website. Some of the information on this call may be forward-looking in nature and is covered by the safe harbor language on Slide 2 of the said presentation. In this presentation, we have covered the key highlights of our consolidated performance for the first quarter of the financial year ‘24 versus the corresponding period of the previous year. A segment-wise comparative analysis of Novelis, India aluminium and copper business is also provided. This presentation covers our Indian operations, aluminium upstream and downstream financials and their operational performances separately to reflect their individual business segment performances in quarter 1 versus the corresponding period of the previous

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.