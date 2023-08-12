Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thorne HealthTech, Inc (THRN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:38 PM ETThorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Thorne HealthTech, Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Wilson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Jacobson - Chief Executive Officer

Saloni Varma - Chief Financial Officer

Tom McKenna - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Patrick McNally - Evercore

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Dina, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Thomas Wilson, VP of Investor Relations.

Thomas Wilson

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Thorne HealthTech’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Paul Jacobson, our CEO; Saloni Varma, our CFO; and Tom McKenna, our COO.

Before we begin, please note that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements. More information about potential risk factors can be found in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and First Quarter 2023 Form 10-Q, as well as our upcoming Form 10-Q, which we anticipate filing in the next couple of days as well as other SEC filings.

Today, in addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we will be discussing financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance because they are more representative of how we internally measure the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is available in the earnings press release we issued after market close and in the supplemental investor presentation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.