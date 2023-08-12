Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:42 PM ETTreace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julie Dewey - Chief Communications & Investor Relations Officer

John Treace - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hair - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lilia-Celine Breton Lozada - JPMorgan

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Treace Medical Concepts' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Julie Dewey. Please go ahead.

Julie Dewey

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Treace's Chief Communications and IR Officer. With me today are John Treace, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, John and Mark will offer commentary on our commercial activity and review our second quarter financial results released after the close of market today, after which we'll host a question-and-answer session.

The press release and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.treace.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investor section of our website.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that it is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events and market trends, as well as our estimated results or performance, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

