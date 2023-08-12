Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 12:50 PM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ricardo Roa - Chief Executive Officer

Diana Escobar - Vice President of Sustainable Development

Jaime Caballero - Chief Financial Officer

Yeimy Baez - Vice President of Low-emission Solutions

Alberto Consuegra - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andres Cardona - TD Bank

Daniel Guardiola - BTG

Andres Duarte - Corficolombiana

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

Luis Carvalho - UBS

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly]

And Operational Results for the Second Quarter of 2023. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.

Before we begin, it is important to mention that, the comments in this call by Ecopetrol's senior management include projections of the Company's future performance. These projections do not constitute any commitment as to future results, nor do they take into account risks or uncertainties that could materialize. As a result, Ecopetrol assumes no responsibility in the event that future results are different from the projections shared on this conference call.

The call will be led by Mr. Ricardo Roa, CEO of Ecopetrol; Diana Escobar, Vice President of Sustainability Development, Yeimy Baez, Vice President of Low-emission Solutions, Alberto Consuegra, COO and Jaime Caballero, CFO. Thank you for your attention. Mr. Roa, you may begin your conference.

Ricardo Roa

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ecopetrol Group's second quarter 2023 conference call to present our operational and financial results. We appreciate your participation. First, I would like to highlight the dedication of our entire team, which has allowed us to achieve outstanding operating results in such a challenging market environment.

Second quarter production average 728,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with a yearly increase of 23,000 barrels versus the second quarter of 2022. And the highest quarterly figure in the

