American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Koren - Assistant VP of IR & Corporate Development

Angela Selden - President, CEO & Director

Richard Sunderland - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Alexander Paris - Barrington Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Saurav, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Public Education, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Ryan Koren, AVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may now go ahead.

Ryan Koren

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education's conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Materials for the call today are available under the Events and Presentations section of the APEI website.

Statements made during this conference call and any accompanying presentation regarding APEI and its subsidiaries that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements may sometimes be identified by words like anticipate, believe, seek, could, estimate, expect, can, may, plan, should, will, would and similar or opposite words. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for registrations and enrollments, revenue, earnings and EBITDA and other earnings guidance; initiatives to improve NCLEX pass rates and reposition Rasmussen University for growth and other company initiatives, including with respect to leadership changes, future competition and demand and our cost savings efforts.

