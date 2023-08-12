Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:15 PM ETMineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - LifeSci Advisors

Jon Congleton - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Levy - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

David Rodman - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael DiFiore - Evercore

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Rich Law - Credit Suisse

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Mineralys Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

Dan Ferry

Thank you operator, good afternoon everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2023 conference call. Today after the market closed, we issued a press release providing our second quarter 2023 financial results and business updates. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor section of our website, approximately one hour after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of today, August 7th, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. I would now like to turn the call over to Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics. Jon?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.