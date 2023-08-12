Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nikon Corporation (NINOY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:28 PM ETNikon Corporation (NINOY), NINOF
Nikon Corporation (OTCPK:NINOY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Muneaki Tokunari - CFO

Muneaki Tokunari

This is Tokunari, CFO. I would like to thank you for your precious time despite your business schedule to attend our financial results briefing. Today, I would like to report on our first quarter results as well as our forecast for the full year. Allow me first to explain the first quarter results. Revenue was JPY158.1 billion. Operating profit was JPY3.2 billion. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY2.5 billion. Though revenue grew, but profit declined. So in terms of profit, we had a rather slow start. First, revenue was up JPY12.5 billion. We had a good performance in Imaging Products business and Healthcare business. Revenue from SLM Solutions in Germany, a Metal 3D Printer and Manufacturer that became a consolidated subsidiary in the fourth quarter of the previous year, also contributed to the increased revenue. On the other hand, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent declined mainly due to the impact of lower sales of highly profitable FPD Lithography Systems and EUV-related components as well as increased expenses associated with the acquisition of SLM Solutions. In the yellow box on Slide 4, we show the main consolidated numbers for the first quarter. And to its right, we show the change year-on-year. Though revenue was up by 8.6%. All profit items, which were firm in the previous year were down more than 70%. Free cash flow, as described in the text in the bottom, improved JPY2.5 billion year-on-year, thanks to the increased advances received and the sale of investment securities. Slide 5 shows performance by segment in the first quarter. In the yellow box, the top number in each segment is revenue, and the bottom is operating profit. Year-on-year basis, while Imaging Products business and the Healthcare business with good sales grew both in revenue and profit, but Precision Equipment business and the Components business declined both in revenue and profit.

