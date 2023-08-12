Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:32 PM ETShiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY), SSDOF
Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCPK:SSDOY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Yokota - Director, Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Kentaro Fujiwara - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Akiko Kuwahara - JPMorgan

Wakako Sato - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Mitsuko Miyasako - Jefferies

Shima Yamanaka - SMBC Nikko Securities

Hisae Kawamoto - UBS

Yuji Ohana - Nomura Securities

Takayuki Yokota

I would like to present the 2023 First Half Results. First, please refer to Page 3. This shows the key headlines for the first half of 2023. This quarter marked good performance continued from the first quarter. The like-for-like net sales, excluding the impact from FX and all business transfers, was an increase of 9% year-on-year. Japan steadily recovered in mid- to high price range with strong new product launches, capturing the market recovery. China grew both in online and off-line channels as well as Americas and EMEA remaining strong, driving the overall growth. On the other hand, travel retail sales decreased due to retailers' inventory adjustments associated with market normalization of focusing the business model to travelers and also delay in recovery with Chinese travelers. By brand, a global brand SHISEIDO, Cle de Peau Beaute, NARS and Drunk Elephant experienced outstanding performances contributing to the overall growth. E-commerce sales ratio was 34%. The 618 promotion in China realized growth above the market in all platforms contributing to the growth of global EC. Also, the great performance of Drunk Elephant with high e-commerce ratio drove the growth. Core operating profit was JPY28 billion, an increase of JPY10.5 billion or positive 60% year-on-year. Factors such as the sales increase through enhanced investments to brands and innovation, cost management and FX impact from yen depreciation contributed to the increase in profit. For the first half performance, both net sales and core operating profit exceeded the initial forecast. Also, the transfer of Kuki Factory was completed on April 1.

