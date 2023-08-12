Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:42 PM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)
SA Transcripts
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Gin - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Vish Seshadri - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Vazzano - Chief Financial Officer

Madhav Vasanthavada - Vice President, Business Development

Brian Kevany - Chief Technical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald

David Bautz - Zacks Small Capital Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Abeona Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Update Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I'll now introduce your host for today's conference, Greg Gin, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Abeona. Sir, please go ahead.

Greg Gin

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on our second quarter 2023 update conference call. The press release announcing the results is available on our Web site at www.abeonatherapeutics.com. Before we start, I would like to note that remarks made during today's call may contain projections and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those identified under the Risk Factors section in our Form 10-K and periodic reports filed with the SEC. These documents are available on our Web site at www.abeonatherapeutics.com. On the call today with prepared remarks are Dr. Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Vazzano, Chief Financial Officer. Joining us for the Q&A session will be Dr. Madhav Vasanthavada, Vice President, Business Development; and Dr. Brian Kevany, Chief Technical Officer.

