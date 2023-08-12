Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:46 PM ETOportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dorian Hare - Investor Relations

Raul Vazquez - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Coblentz - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Hecht - Jefferies

Richard Shane - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Oportun Financial Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dorian Hare, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dorian Hare

Thanks, and hello, everyone. With me to discuss Oportun's second quarter 2023 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results, operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations.

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in our earnings press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption Risk Factors, including our upcoming Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events other than as required by law. Also on today's call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.