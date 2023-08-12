Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 1:50 PM ETProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC), ACDCW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Black - IR

Matt Wilks - Executive Chairman

Ladd Wilks - CEO

Lance Turner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Alec Scheibelhoffer - Stifel Financial Corp.

Donald Crist - Johnson Rice & Company

Daniel Kutz - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ProFrac Holding Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Rick Black, with Investor Relations. Thank you, Rick. You may begin.

Rick Black

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for ProFrac Holding Corp.'s conference call and webcast to review our second quarter 2023 results. With me today are Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman; Ladd Wilks, Chief Executive Officer; and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer. Following my remarks, management will provide high-level commentary on the financial highlights of the second quarter of 2023 as well as provide the business outlook before opening the call up to your questions. There will be a replay of today's call available by webcast on the company's website at pfholdingscorp.com as well as a telephonic recording available until August 17, 2023.

More information on how to access these replay features is included in the company's earnings release. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 10, 2023. And therefore, you are advised that any time sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading. Also, comments on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States' federal securities laws, including management's expectations of future financial and business performance. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of ProFrac's management

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.