Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 2:00 PM ETHillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Koehler - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

Douglas J. Cahill - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Kraft - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

The Company's earnings release, presentation, and 10-Q were issued this morning. These documents and replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investors Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.

Michael Koehler

Thank you, Amy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury.

Joining me on today's call are Doug Cahill, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rocky Kraft, our Chief Financial Officer, and John Michael Adinolfi, our Chief Operating Officer.

We will begin today's call with a business update and highlights from Doug followed by a financial review of the quarter from Rocky. Before we begin, I would like to remind our audience that certain statements made on today's call may be considered forward looking and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of applicable securities laws.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.