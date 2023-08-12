Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 2:09 PM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Harlowe - IR

Scott Rajeski - President and CEO

Mark Borseth - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Wojs - Baird

Keith Hughes - Truist

Shaun Calnan - Bank of America

Matt Bouley - Barclays

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Latham Group Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Nicole Harlowe, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

Nicole Harlowe

Thank you. Earlier this morning we issued our second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings press release which is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website where you can also find the slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks.

On today's call are Latham's President and CEO, Scott Rajeski; and Interim CFO, Mark Borseth. Following their remarks, we will open up the call to questions. During this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, which reflects the company's views with respect to future events and financial performance as of today, or the date specified. Actual events and results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to risks and other factors that are set forth in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed or furnished with the SEC as well as today's earnings release.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. In addition, during today's call, company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the directly comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures can be found in the slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks, which

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.