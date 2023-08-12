Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 2:19 PM ETG5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.85K Followers

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (OTCQX:GENTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Wikstrand - Chief Financial Officer

Vlad Suglobov - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Jönsson - ABG

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Kepler Capital

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Stefan Wikstrand

Good morning, everyone. We will just wait for attendees to load in the call. Just a few seconds more. Go ahead. It seems like the counter stopped. So, welcome, everyone, to the G5 Entertainment Q2 Earnings Call.

And you will be in listen-only mode when we start the call and then when get to the Q&A session you can either or you can do that during the call as well. Type a question in the comment in the Q&A box or when we get to the Q&A part you can your raise hand and ask your questions verbally as well.

With that kind of short info, I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov.

Vlad Suglobov

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome. So I will start with giving you some of the highlights from this morning’s report. And revenue in the quarter was SEK331 million, which is 4% lower than last year in Swedish krona and about 10% lower in USD terms. Q2 is a seasonally weaker, slower quarter and revenue in USD was down about 5% sequentially from the first quarter this year.

Our sequential performance from Q1 to Q2 is not far from the negative performance of the overall market. Year-over-year, we do, however, slightly underperform the negative trend of the market. We are currently not beating the market performance and we believe that releasing new games could help in this regard and we are working on bringing new games to the market and we will talk about it more in a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.