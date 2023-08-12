Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 12, 2023 2:39 PM ETOmniAb, Inc. (OABI), OABIW
OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Gustafson - CFO

Matthew Foehr - President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Jack Siedow - Craig-Hallum

Chad Wiatrowski - TD Cowen

Brandon Carney - B.Riley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to OmniAb, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kurt Gustafson, OmniAb, Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Kurt Gustafson

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining our second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. There are slides to accompany today's remarks, and they are available in the Investors section of our website at omniab.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from any anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings.

Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, today, August 10, 2023. Except as required by law, OmniAb undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. Joining me on the call today is Matt Foehr, OmniAb's President and CEO. During today's call, Matt and I will provide highlights on the company's operations, partner and technology updates and our recent financial results. At the conclusion of the prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

