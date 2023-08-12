Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.86K Followers

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Léonard - President and CEO

Mathieu Bolté - EVP, COO, and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chanel, and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call for which management will discuss the quarter ended June 30, 2023. [Operator Instructions] Should you wish to follow the presentation in greater detail, management has made a presentation available on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com-investors-presentations-quarterly meeting presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that some of the statements that may be made during this call may be forward-looking in nature. Such statements involve numerous factors and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved.

Several important factors could cause BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's actual results to differ materially. From the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's Management Discussion and Analysis and its annual information form, which were filed on SEDAR and on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com-investor-reports.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded. Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Mathieu Bolté, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Mr. Léonard, you may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.