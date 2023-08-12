Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.86K Followers

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Ries - IR

Jay Brown - CEO

Tom McGeehan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Haberman - RLH Investment

Tom Kerr - Zacks Investments

Guy Baron - Springview

Andrew Vindigni - General American Investors Company

Operator

Hello and welcome to the GBLI 2Q 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Ries. Please go ahead.

Steve Ries

Thank you, Sarah. Today's conference call is being recorded. GBLI's remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including without limitation, beliefs, expectations or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will, in fact, be achieved.

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. Global Indemnity Group LLC is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Indemnity.

Jay Brown

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, and thanks to everyone on the call for taking the time this morning to join us for our second quarter results discussion. Before we review our results for the quarter, let me address the elephant in the room. As we stated in our June 9 press release, the company is engaged in conversations that could potentially lead to a transaction to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.