Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The retail sector will be in the spotlight next week with Home Depot (HD) (analysis), Target (TGT) (analysis), and Walmart (WMT) (analysis) lined up to issue their Q2 earnings reports and update on consumer trends. The U.S. Census Bureau will also issue the July Retail Sales Report, which is forecast to show a slight acceleration from the pace seen in June. Traders will also be watching the release of FOMC Minutes from the Fed's July meeting for more clues on the direction of interest rates after the July CPI print calmed some nerves.



"Overall, the underlying details of the July CPI inflation data are consistent with ongoing progress on disinflation. Although core services inflation trended higher on the month, other component-level trends are evolving in line with our expectations. In particular, rents and used car prices softened, alongside clothing and airfares," updated Goldman Sachs macro strategist Gurpreet Gill. SA contributor ING Economics and Financial Analysis contended that July's CPI data has boosted the case for no more rate hikes, with rate cuts potentially on the horizon if a recession comes to fruition.



Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 14 - Suncor Energy (SU) and Rumble (RUM).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 15 - Home Depot (HD), Agilent Technologies (A), On Holding (ONON), and CAVA Group (CAVA).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 16 - Cisco (CSCO), TJX Companies (TJX), Target (TGT), JD.com (JD), and Brinker International (EAT).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 17 - Walmart (WMT), Applied Materials (AMAT), Ross Stores (ROST), Farfetch (FTCH), and Tapestry (TPR).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 18 - Deere (DE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Estee Lauder (EL).

IPO and spinoff watch: Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) is expected to start trading as early as next week. The IPO is expected to generate proceeds of $12M. Sacks Parente will join Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF). The quiet periods will expire on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD), BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) to free up analysts to post ratings. The IPO lockup periods expire for blocks of shares of Forza X1 (FRZA), Graphex Group (GRFX), Bullfrog AI (BFRG), Reborn Coffee (REBN), and NFT Gaming (NFTG). All four of those stocks have fallen since their public market debuts.



Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Intuit (INTU) to $0.88 from $0.78, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to $1.80 from $1.65, and Altria (MO) to $0.98 from $0.94. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Corporate events: The three-day EnerCom Denver energy investment conference will begin in Denver, Colorado. The schedule includes a broad group of producers; midstream and oilfield service companies; emerging energy-related technology; alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures; as well as panels on compliance trends, carbon capture, and M&A. A partial list of participants includes Amplify Energy (AMPY), Baytex Energy (BTE), Earthstone Energy (ESTE), Liberty Energy (LBRT), Ranger Energy Services (RNGR), Ring Energy (REI), SandRidge Energy (SD), and VAALCO Energy (EGY). The two-day Sidoti August Micro-Cap Conference will feature presentations from a large number of smaller companies, including Comstock (LODE), Blue Apron (APRN), Mistras (MG), Sidus Space (SIDU), and Xcel Brands (XELB). See a detailed list of key events scheduled for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.