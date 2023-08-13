Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), the world's largest records storage company, is a good example. Bears have long tried to make the case that paper storage would fade away due to the global digitization of records. However, IRM's storage revenue continues to grow, as do its other earnings metrics. IRM had organic storage rental revenue growth of 10% in Q2 '23, and reported record company-wide revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

Company Profile:

For over 70 years, Iron Mountain has been the global leader for storage and information management services, trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, including 95% of the Fortune 1000. Iron Mountain has a real estate network of over 90 million square feet across ~1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries. IRM's Global Data Center Business operates in 24 data centers across 19 global markets, either directly or through unconsolidated joint ventures. its ALM business provides hyperscale and corporate IT infrastructure managers with services and solutions that enable the decommissioning, data erasure, processing and disposition or sale of IT hardware and component assets. (IRM site)

Segments:

Management continues to invest in capex for the Data Center business. In order to diversify operations - they invested $418M in growth capex during Q1-2 '23, vs. $105M in Real Estate. Leasable Data Center megawatts were up 23% in Q2 '23 vs. Q2 '22, with 92% utilization. As of 6/30/23, the total Data Center portfolio had ~781 MW, up 27% vs. Q2 '22.

IRM's Global RIM, (Records & Information Management) segment contributes the lion's share of revenues, with the most important segment part being Records management, which brought in 66% of all segment revenues in Q2 '23.

The Global Data Center segment contributed 8.7% of segment revenues in Q2 '23.

Earnings:

IRM reported record company-wide revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 '23, with revenue up 9% and EBITDA up 5.6%. Net income was down 72.5%, due to $82M in restructuring costs, a $51M increase in interest expense, up 22.6%, plus higher G&A and Cost of goods sold, which had a 15% rise in facilities costs, and a 9.6% labor cost increase.

IRM's weighted average interest rate was 5.4% and 4.6% at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

AFFO rose 5% in Q1-2 '23, while normalized FFO rose 1.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 11.8% in 2022, with NFFO rising ~7%, NFFO/share up ~6%, and AFFO up 9.7%. Like most other companies, IRM had a significant rise in Interest expense in 2022 - it was up 16.8%.

The Global RIM segment reported an 8.3% rise in revenue in Q2 '23 vs. a year ago, with a 6% rise in adjusted EBITDA; while the Global Data Center segment had an 18% rise in Revenue, with a 29% jump in Adjusted EBITDA:

Guidance:

Management reiterated its full year 2023 guidance, which calls for midpoint growth of ~9% in revenue, ~7% in adjusted EBITDA, ~5% in AFFO, and ~4% in AFFO/Share.

For Q3 '23, management expects revenue in excess of $1.4B, adjusted EBITDA of nearly $500M, ~$290M in AFFO, and AFFO/share of ~$0.99.

Dividends:

IRM's board of directors authorized a 5% increase to the quarterly dividend, bringing it to $0.65 per share to be paid in early October. At $60.97, IRM yields 4.26%. It will go ex-dividend next on 9/14/23, with a 10/5/23 pay date.

The AFFO/Dividend payout ratio improved again in Q1-2 '23, dropping to 64.76%, after improving by ~12% in 2022:

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA was down slightly, whereas ROE soared, due to a smaller equity base, which also gives IRM a very high debt/equity figure of 33X. Net debt/EBITDA rose to 7.25X, vs. 5.96X in Q1 '22, while interest coverage fell from 4X to 3.48X.

Debt and Liquidity:

IRM had ~$1.06B in liquidity, as of 6/30/23, with net lease adjusted leverage of 5.1X, its lowest level since 2017. As of 6/30/23, 83% of its debt was fixed rate, at a weighted average interest rate of 6.97%, vs. 5.3% as of 3/31/23 , and a 5.7 year average maturity. It has $224M in Bi-Lateral Loans maturing in 2024, representing ~1.6% of debt.

In March '22, management extended the maturity date of IRM's Revolving Credit Facility and the Term Loan A from June 3, 2023 to March 18, 2027. They also refinanced and increased the borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility from $1,750M to $2,250M. They increased the net total lease adjusted leverage ratio maximum allowable under Term Loan A from 6.5x to 7.0x, and removed the net secured lease adjusted leverage ratio requirement. In early May, management completed a private placement of $1B in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2029.

IRM's corporate debt is rated BB- stable by S&P, and Ba3 stable by Moody's.

Performance:

IRM has outperformed the specialty REIT, REIT sector and the S&P 500 by wide margins over the past month, quarter, year, and so far in 2023.

Analysts' Targets:

At $60.97, IRM is 9.7% below analysts' average price target of $67.50, and is 18.7% below the $75.00 highest price target. It's ~4% below its 52-week high of $62.88.

Valuations:

At its 8/11/23 intraday price of $60.97, IRM is priced a bit higher than the Specialty REIT industry average trailing and forward P/AFFO. It has a much lower P/sales valuation, and its EV/EBITDA is slightly lower than average, whereas its P/book is much higher due to its lower equity base.

However, take these industry comps with a large grain of salt- the specialty REIT sub-sector is very eclectic, containing everything from cell tower companies, to casino landlords, to billboard companies.

Although IRM owns data centers, as of yet they aren't a significant enough part of the business to compare with a big data center REIT, such as Digital Realty (DLR). IRM is by far the biggest records storage company in the world, with a wide moat.

Parting Thoughts:

As it's less than 4% below its 52-week high, we advise putting IRM on your watchlist and waiting for a price/share dip or a market pullback; or selling out of the money puts below IRM's price/share, to gain a lower entry point.

IRM is a solid long term holding candidate with a wide moat, so it's not surprising that the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway has bought shares of IRM in the past.

