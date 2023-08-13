Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iron Mountain: Wide Moat, Record Earnings, 5% Dividend Hike

Aug. 13, 2023 9:15 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)4 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iron Mountain is a global leader in storage and information management services, with strong earnings and revenue growth.
  • The company's Global RIM segment, which includes records management, contributes the majority of its revenues.
  • IRM's board of directors authorized a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, indicating confidence in the company's financial performance.
Archive file cabinets storage room. Metal drawers corridor. 3d illustration

Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for a long-term holding with an attractive dividend yield, and a wide moat?

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), the world's largest records storage company, is a good example. Bears have long tried to make the case that paper storage would fade away

Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. 

Comments (4)

Lovestocruise profile picture
Lovestocruise
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
Been holding for years and in at $27. Love collecting the dividends, wish all of my positions were as powerful as this one. Strong hold with no intention of selling.
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 9:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (369)
You don't trade this stock, you OWN it. While others have sold because dividend wasn't being raised enough, or paper going away to data etc etc
IRM just kept on. Going like the tortoise.
bob_va profile picture
bob_va
Today, 9:33 AM
Premium
Comments (714)
A favorite SWAN REIT!
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (2.96K)
Great stock and company, but agree it is too expensive here.
