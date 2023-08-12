Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scorpio Tankers: Good Q2 Results And Potential For Further Growth

Aug. 12, 2023 9:46 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)
SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
610 Followers

Summary

  • Scorpio Tankers is one of the largest product tanker operators, with a modern fleet and a focus on sustainability.
  • Q2-2023 results showed a strong FCF generation supported by high TC day rates.
  • The company has implemented a share repurchase program and is expected to benefit from high tanker rates and increasing demand for refined products.
  • Share price could increase by 45%.
oil tanker, gas tanker in the high sea.

MAGNIFIER

About 10 days ago, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), one of the largest product tanker operators in the world, released its Q2-2023 results showing strong figures. In this article, I will provide an analysis of the Q2-2023 earnings and I will

This article was written by

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
610 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.