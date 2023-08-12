Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Uber Technologies: Room For Drastic Growth

Aug. 12, 2023 10:44 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)2 Comments
Asetus Capital
Summary

  • Uber Technologies, a US-based company, dominates the ride-share market in North America. It also offers food and package delivery and freight transport services.
  • Despite intense competition, Uber's financials indicate a shift toward profitability. The company also has the potential to expand further.
  • Uber's future looks bright with the potential use of self-driving vehicles, which could drastically improve profit margins. The company's freight segment also shows potential for significant growth.
  • Uber recently introduced a new partnership with Domino's and is working on expanding its car top advertising.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Asetus Capital as a new contributor.

Asetus Capital
Asetus Capital is a research firm which seeks sustainable companies with favorable long-term growth prospects. Through our ESG values, coupled with strong qualitative reasoning and careful financial modeling we find companies with a bright financial future and commitments to make the world a better place. We have past experience analyzing companies from writing numerous stock research reports for a small investment fund. At Asetus Capital, we write about companies with potential of drastic long term growth, specializing in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors. Our articles provide readers with actionable investment ideas and insightful analysis, and we have thus far had a successful investing track record. In addition to providing value to readers with favorable long term investments, we write for Seeking Alpha to use finance as a tool to make the world a better place. With our stock analysis, we aim to help build a strong portfolio for our readers, without compromising their conscience. Follow us on our journey as we seek to employ strategies for investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.  If you have any questions or want to get in contact with us for any reason, feel free to email us at asetus@gmail.com. Thank you for reading our content!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Premium
Comments (2.88K)
Uber Journey ads are “in-app” not just ads that are install in the car. Business can place ads on the Uber eats app and it’s doing quite well. Not sure why it’s minimized in the article. It will be huge and it’s low margin.

merchants.ubereats.com/...
siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Comments (834)
Great article - fair and balanced.

Long Uber!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
