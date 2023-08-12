Extreme Media/iStock via Getty Images

Business Model Primer

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is a cloud-based solution company designed for the restaurant industry. With its presence across 93,000 restaurant locations, processing over $110 billion of gross payment volume, it provides a comprehensive suite of software specifically tailored for the front and back operations of restaurants.

Toast has a multifaceted revenue model. Toast generates recurring revenues from its SaaS subscription services and payments per transaction model. Additionally, Toast makes money from the sales of hardware devices, like terminals and handhelds, and from professional Services associated with both remote and on-site implementation services.

The restaurant sector is notoriously complex. With thin profit margins, a high failure rate, and considerable employee turnover, many restaurants struggle to keep up with technological advances. Compared to other industries that have moved towards modern, cloud-based solutions, many restaurants remain tethered to outdated, on-site technologies. These legacy systems often prove inflexible, leading to dependence on fragmented, manual solutions. A study by Toast found that 95% of restaurateurs agree that restaurant technology improves their business efficiency.

TOST Investor Presentation Q2FY23

Toast stands out in its approach to this industry. Rooted in software development, it puts the needs of restaurant operators at the core of its product innovations. Their strong brand presence has resulted in a significant portion of their customer base coming from word-of-mouth endorsements. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the urgency of integrated point-of-sale (POS) solutions with heightened demand for omnichannel and contactless functionalities. While this trend has benefited various players, Toast's adaptability sets it apart from legacy systems, positioning it to secure the lion's share of the market.

2Q23 Earnings Recap

Toast reported an impressive 2Q 2023, beating revenue estimates by $33m, primarily from new location additions, Gross Payment Volume (GPV), and Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR). This translated to a first-time positive adjusted EBITDA of $15m compared to a $33m loss during the prior period.

TOST Investor Presentation Q2FY23

Highlights from the Quarter:

Financials : Toast reported revenue of $978M, a 45% increase YoY. This was achieved through strong GPV and additional locations. Toast Capital reported a gross profit of $32M, a quarter-on-quarter improvement from the $26M of 1Q. Total gross profit grew 80% year over year to $225 million, resulting in a gross margin of 23%.

: Toast reported revenue of $978M, a 45% increase YoY. This was achieved through strong GPV and additional locations. Toast Capital reported a gross profit of $32M, a quarter-on-quarter improvement from the $26M of 1Q. Total gross profit grew 80% year over year to $225 million, resulting in a gross margin of 23%. Key Performance Indicators : Total GPV stood at $32.1B and saw a robust growth of 38% YoY. ARR, a core operational metric, totaled $1.1B and grew by 45% year over year. For the fifth quarter in a row, Toast has successfully met the "Rule of 40" criteria, a benchmark for SaaS companies where the sum of the revenue growth rate and profit margin should be 40% or more. Adding the 58% increase in SaaS revenues from FinTech and Subscription and a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin, Toast's rule of 40 stands at 64%.

: Total GPV stood at $32.1B and saw a robust growth of 38% YoY. ARR, a core operational metric, totaled $1.1B and grew by 45% year over year. For the fifth quarter in a row, Toast has successfully met the "Rule of 40" criteria, a benchmark for SaaS companies where the sum of the revenue growth rate and profit margin should be 40% or more. Adding the 58% increase in SaaS revenues from FinTech and Subscription and a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin, Toast's rule of 40 stands at 64%. Market Presence : Toast finished the quarter with a record 7.5k net restaurant adds and an impressive presence across ~93,000 live locations, translating to an 11% POS market share of U.S. restaurants. The estimated TAM restaurant opportunity stands at $110B globally, and $55B domestically. Management is optimistic about gaining further ground in areas where the company already has a substantial presence and experienced representatives.

: Toast finished the quarter with a record 7.5k net restaurant adds and an impressive presence across ~93,000 live locations, translating to an 11% POS market share of U.S. restaurants. The estimated TAM restaurant opportunity stands at $110B globally, and $55B domestically. Management is optimistic about gaining further ground in areas where the company already has a substantial presence and experienced representatives. Recent Business Developments : Toast's plan to implement a 99-cent fee on online orders exceeding $10 was met with resistance. However, after facing challenges from restaurants, the company withdrew the fee within weeks of its announcement. Management reiterated its commitment to meeting the needs of all stakeholders and expressed confidence in its ability to balance value-based pricing as they strive to become the restaurant's central operating system. Additionally, Toast announced an agreement with Marriott (MAR) to make Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott's Select service hotels in the United States and Canada.

: Toast's plan to implement a 99-cent fee on online orders exceeding $10 was met with resistance. However, after facing challenges from restaurants, the company withdrew the fee within weeks of its announcement. Management reiterated its commitment to meeting the needs of all stakeholders and expressed confidence in its ability to balance value-based pricing as they strive to become the restaurant's central operating system. Additionally, Toast announced an agreement with Marriott (MAR) to make Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott's Select service hotels in the United States and Canada. Outlook for FY23: Management raised its guidance post the 2Q performance, now projecting FY2023 revenue between $3.8B and $3.87B, a 41% increase year over year at the mid-point. Adjusted EBITDA projections for FY2033 have also been revised to $15-35M. 2H 2023 guidance suggests adding about +6,500 locations each quarter.

Final Thoughts

Relative to its payment processing and FinTech counterparts, Toast's forward EBITDA suggests a higher valuation of 140x vs the peer median of 23x. However, considering Toast's swift top-line growth and its recent achievement of positive EBITDA, such high valuations don't pose immediate concerns, provided they maintain their rapid growth trajectory. When Toast first debuted in the stock market in September 2021, its shares traded around the mid-50s. The stock is currently trading close to $24, marking a decline of approximately 57%. With the impressive pace of expansion, I anticipate Toast could return to its initial trading range by the end of 2024.