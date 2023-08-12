Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V.F. Corp.: New Leadership And Performance Stabilizing (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 12, 2023 11:56 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
712 Followers

Summary

  • Tapestry has agreed to acquire Capri Holdings in a $8.5 billion deal, signaling positive sentiment in the struggling retail/apparel sector.
  • V.F. Corp has appointed Bracken Darrell as its new CEO, with his track record of success at Logitech instilling confidence in VF investors.
  • Despite challenges, V.F. Corp.'s performance is stabilizing, with signs of stability in key metrics and a focus on DTC sales and brand strength.
Firefighters

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Tapestry deal signals a positive sentiment

Tapestry (TPR) has agreed to acquire Capri Holdings (CPRI) for $57 per share in an all-cash deal valuing Capri at approximately $8.5 billion enterprise value. In May, we published a

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
712 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.