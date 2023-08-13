Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ero Copper: Red Hot But Expensive [Rating Downgrade]

Aug. 13, 2023 12:27 AM ETEro Copper Corp. (ERO), ERO:CA
Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
228 Followers

Summary

  • I gave Ero Copper a buy rating almost a year ago, when it was trading at 5x earnings, despite major growth prospects, and the stock price has soared since.
  • Ero missed its Q2 sales target by 4% after realized copper prices came in 15% lower than the market, which seemed to stun analysts on the earnings call.
  • Although the growth prospects remain impressive, the stock may have run too hot, too fast.
Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr

Thesis

The stock price of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) has risen 130% since I rated it a buy almost eleven months ago. Last September, Ero was trading at a mere 5.3x earnings, twice below the sector median, despite plans to more than

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
228 Followers
Michael is a research analyst and ex-management consultant focused on valuations of material, industrial, and high-tech manufacturing stocks.His core objective is to unearth intrinsically undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns.EXPERIENCEMr. Hughes has about fifteen years of experience conducting valuations and market assessments for large and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing, technology, and private equity industries.In addition, he has over a decade of experience as a journalist covering global economics and international affairs from Washington, DC.EDUCATIONJohns Hopkins University, M.A. in Global Security StudiesUniversity of Notre Dame, B.A. in History

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.