Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 1:17 AM ETEdible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.86K Followers

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Ted Ayvas - Investor Relations

Jim Kras - Chief Executive Officer

Mike James - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. Ted, you may begin.

Ted Ayvas

Thanks, Tom. Good morning and thank you for joining Edible Garden's Second Quarter 2023 Business Update and Conference Call.

On the call with us today are Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden and Mike James, Chief Financial Officer of Edible Garden. Earlier this morning, the company announced its operating results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.ediblegardenag.com.

In addition, the company will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can also be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

Before Mr. Kras reviews the company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provides a business update, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this conference call, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans and our expectations for future operations are forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.