Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

America's Car-Mart: Not The Time To Be Adding (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 13, 2023 3:14 AM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers

Summary

  • America's Car-Mart's share price has risen 47% since our most recent commentary back in March this year, driven by expected improvements in earnings.
  • The company's new ERP initiative and customer relationship management system are expected to boost margins and deal with better prospects.
  • Technical charts suggest a potential long-term buying opportunity, but caution is advised due to resistance and a drop-off in the ADX trend-following indicator.

"FOR SALE" sign on car - Sell a car concept

alexis84/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in March of this year post the company's third-quarter earnings when we stated how the company's ongoing transformation could positively affect the share price. Although the

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.