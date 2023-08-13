Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BW LPG: Still An Attractive Choice For The Income-Oriented Investor

Aug. 13, 2023 3:49 AM ETBW LPG Limited (BWLLF), BWLLY
Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
5 Followers

Summary

  • BW LPG, the largest owner and operator of VLGCs globally, has a strong balance sheet, fuel-efficient fleet, and excellent management, making it an attractive investment for income-oriented oil and gas investors.
  • Despite a gloomy outlook at the start of the year, robust freight rates and increasing demand in China and India have supported BW LPG's ability to pay dividends consistently.
  • Although a significant expansion of the global VLGC is expected in 2023, this is offset by a backlog of special surveys and fully booked shipyards, suggesting rates will likely remain high.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Soroya Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Ship tanker with LPG. Process of loading of tanker, drone aerial view

Vladimir Zapletin

This article was written by

Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
5 Followers
Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWLLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.