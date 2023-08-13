Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GM/Cruise Is Off And Running. Get Onboard

Aug. 13, 2023 3:51 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GOOG, UBER, GOOGL2 Comments
Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • California Public Utilities Commission approves Cruise and Waymo to offer paid rides in autonomous vehicles without drivers in San Francisco.
  • This is a critical proof point for Cruise's technology and market acceptance, which will launch its autonomous ride-hailing service (ARS).
  • Cruise plans to expand into eight more metropolitan areas by the end of the year, projecting significant revenue growth for GM.
  • ARS has the potential be to an enormous opportunity.
  • Given GM's current valuation, which ignores the value of Cruise, this presents a unique investment opportunity.

Self-driving Chevrolet Bolt by Cruise Automation undergoing testing in San Francisco. The vehicle is equipped with numerous Velodyne LiDAR sensors

Michael Vi

Last Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved Cruise (a division of GM (NYSE:GM)) and Waymo (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL)) to offer paid rides in autonomous vehicles across San

Comments (2)

T
Think Forward
Today, 5:13 AM
Premium
Comments (216)
The streaming data for Cruise and Waymo must be enormous. Any idea what companies might be the potential beneficiaries?
Aquarama profile picture
Aquarama
Today, 4:42 AM
Comments (157)
This does not prove that these uncontrolled vehicles won't kill pedestrians, cyclists, pets and children. The public does not grant the right-of-ways to any corporation for a market experiment. Dull bureaucrats think that an electric motor automatically enables a car drive itself.

I sold the last of my GM on Thursday.
