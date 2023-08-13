Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 3:46 AM ETImunon, Inc. (IMNN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.87K Followers

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Corinne Le Goff – President, Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Church - Chief Financial Officer

Khursheed Anwer - Chief Science Officer

Kim Golodetz - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Emily Bodnar - HC Wainwright

David Bautz - Zacks

Kemp Dolliver - Brooklyn Capital Markets

James Molloy - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Alan, and I will be your operator today. At this time I would like to welcome you to Imunon's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would like now to turn the call over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.

Kim Golodetz

Thank you and good morning everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA.

Welcome to Imunon's 2023 second quarter financial results and business update conference call. During today's call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Imunon's expectations and projections about future events. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as expect, anticipates, believes or other similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements.

I also caution that the content of this conference call is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, August 10, 2023. Imunon undertakes no obligation to revise or update comments made during this call except as required by law.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Corinne Le Goff, Imunon's President and Chief Executive Officer. Corinne.

Corinne Le Goff

Thank you, Kim. And good morning, everyone. Today, joining me is Jeffrey Church, our Chief

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.