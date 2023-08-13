Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LXP Industrial Trust: The Future May Look Brighter Than The Past

Aug. 13, 2023 4:47 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)LXP.PC
Dividend Hiker
Summary

  • LXP Industrial Trust has reorganized as an industrial REIT with low vacancy and properties in the Sunbelt and lower Midwest.
  • The company's net debt consists mainly of fixed-rate long-term debt with a low weighted-average interest rate.
  • Lease extensions, releasing of existing properties, and ongoing development projects will lead to growth in rental income.
  • Compared to peers, LXP is quite cheap.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dividend Hiker as a new contributor.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Dividend Hiker
I'm in my forties, and ever since my study of mathematics and mathematical economics, I've been on a journey towards financial freedom and affluence. So my experience in investing dates back more than 20 years.My approach is mainly value oriented, with a fondness for dividends and dividend growth and a mostly long-term horizon. However, I also try to seize other opportunities that the market presents to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

