Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Still Looks Attractive

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
873 Followers

Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Q2 financials showed strong revenue growth.
  • The company's core portfolio of drugs for cystic fibrosis treatment has additional market opportunities.
  • Also, Vertex has some undervalued pipeline opportunities.
  • Taking into account the pipeline drug opportunities, VRTX's stock looks undervalued.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Background

I haven't written about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) since March 2022. Then, I expressed my bullish opinion about the growth prospects of the company's shares. Since then, VRTX's shares have risen by 38%. In recent months, I began to look at the

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
873 Followers
I am global equity research analyst at investment company with the specializaton in Biotechnology, Internet and Media. Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I am FRM Charter. Besides that, I am the author of the russian-language telegram-channel (the link in the Website URL section).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VRTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.