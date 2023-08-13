deliormanli

Background

I haven't written about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) since March 2022. Then, I expressed my bullish opinion about the growth prospects of the company's shares. Since then, VRTX's shares have risen by 38%. In recent months, I began to look at the company shares more neutrally, and singled out BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Incyte (INCY) as more lucrative investments in the biotechnology sector. However, after the 2Q report, I updated VRTX's investment case. So, I believe that the current price only takes into account the value of VRTX's current portfolio of drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and does not include the prospects of pipeline drugs. Let's take a look at the 2Q23 financials. Then, we'll analyze the sales prospects of the pipeline drugs in order to determine why I again consider the company shares attractive to buy.

A glance at the 2Q results

VRTX's quarterly revenue totaled $2.49 billion (+14% YoY, +5% QoQ), 3% better than the consensus expected. Non-US YoY revenue growth rate was at 26%, while US revenue growth was at 7% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was at $1.29 billion (margin of 52%, a year earlier, it was at 58%). EPS was at $3.89 (+8% YoY), in line with the consensus expectations. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $12.6 billion (14% of market cap). The company also raised its 2023 revenue guidance to the range of $9.7-9.8 billion (previously $9.55-9.7 billion), which implies a 9.1% YoY growth.

Core portfolio prospects

I will not analyze the results for individual drugs. However, I will note some news on the current portfolio:

Approval of Trikafta for children aged 2 to 5 years in the US in April gave access to the drug to 900 new patients (an additional ~180 million in revenue)

In July, Okrambi received approval in Europe for the treatment of children aged 1 to 2 years. (about 300 new patients, ~39 million new revenue)

Before the end of the year, Kaftrio is expected to be approved in Europe for the treatment of children aged 2-5 years with cystic fibrosis.

Now let's move on to other opportunities to increase revenue from the cystic fibrosis drug portfolio.

First, the company estimates that about 20,000 people with cystic fibrosis in the US, Europe, and Australia are not yet being treated with the company CFTR-modulators, although they meet the criteria for treatment with the company drugs. This represents an additional market opportunity of $4 billion (if we take the average drug price of $200 thousand per year).

Secondly, the company is working on a new combo therapy based on vanzacaftor. According to management, clinical trials of this therapy will be completed by the end of this year. So the clinical results will be published in early 2024. If successful, the drug will enter the market next year. The drug will be with a more convenient form of administration, once a day versus twice a day for Trikafta. The drug can replace the company current therapies in the future. It also opens the way to those 6,000 patients for whom current company drugs were not suitable for various reasons (the drug wasn't effective or there was adverse side effects). Also, if patients switch to a new combo therapy, the company will reduce the royalty burden. Let me remind you that Vertex pays Royalty Pharma high single-digit royalties on Trikafta now. If we assume that these 6,000 are not included in the 20,000 mentioned above, then this represents another $1.2 billion market opportunity.

Third, the company is working with Moderna (MRNA) to develop VX-522. The drug will cover 5,000 patients who are not suitable for the treatment with the company current drug portfolio. That is another $1 billion opportunity in annual revenue.

One way or another, there is still room for growth in the cystic fibrosis segment.

Now let's move on to the other growth opportunities outside the company traditional business.

Beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease

Let me remind you that Vertex (together with CRISPR Therapeutics) is developing the exa-cel gene therapy based on CRISPR / Cas9 technology. It is designed to treat beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. According to management estimates, the addressable number of patients is about 32 thousand (25 thousand with sickle cell disease and 7 thousand with beta-thalassemia). Regarding the sickle cell disease, a decision from the regulator is expected by December 8 (PDUFA date). The beta-thalassemia indication PDUFA date is scheduled for March 30, 2024. However, the FDA intends to hold AdCom, the date of which has not yet been set. Usually, AdCom is held 1-2 months before the PDUFA date. The drug is also under review by regulators in the UK and Europe. In addition, the company is already working with insurance companies to get reimbursement. In the US, 65% of patients with beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease are covered by government programs, mostly through Medicaid. 35% of addressable patients have insurance coverage through private insurance. Note that the current application for the exa-cel approval only applies to patients over the age of 12. The company is also conducting a study of exa-cel effectiveness for the treatment of patients under 12 years of age.

The likelihood of exa-cel approval based on published clinical trial data is very high. According to clinical trial data, 24 of 27 patients with beta-thalassemia were transfusion independent within 12 months and had healthy hemoglobin levels. 16 of 17 patients with sickle cell disease did not have vaso-occlusive crises within 12 months of starting treatment. That is, the data themselves speak in favor of the approval of the drug. Another question is whether this data will be enough to convince the FDA. The key will be AdCom's decision.

Regarding the size of the addressable market, I note that the ICER in the report indicated a fair value for the exa-cel drug in the range of $1.35-2.05 million. Let's take the average border of this range of $1.7 million. So the addressable market for two diseases will be estimated at $54.4 billion. Of course, not all patients will be treated with this gene therapy. Assume that only a third of the addressable patients will be treated, then the potential market in this scenario is estimated at $16.3 billion. Assuming these patients will be treated proportionally over 5 years, then the annual revenue will be about $3.26 billion. According to the agreement, 60% of the proceeds from the sale will go to Vertex, with the rest going to CRISPR. Therefore, the drug represents a very good commercial potential for both companies.

VX-548 (NaV 1.8 inhibitor)

Another opportunity for the company is the pain relief drug VX-548. Let me remind you that the main advantage of the drug over current therapies is that it doesn't have an addictive effect like opioid drugs. Trials of the drug will be completed by the end of the year and the publication of data is expected at the end of this year or early next. Potential annual sales of an acute pain relief drug could be $500-600 million a year, according to my estimate.

The company is also investigating the drug efficacy for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. This disease is also a zone of high unmet need. Enrollment for the phase 2 study is completed and the clinical data is expected in 1H23.

Type 1 diabetes

The main opportunity for the company outside of the above is clearly the market for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. There are 2.5 million people with type 1 diabetes in the US and Europe alone. As a reminder, the company is testing several types of therapies.

First, the drug, VX-880, together with immunosuppressants, is being clinically researched so that the immune system does not destroy the islet cell.

The second program, VX-264, involves the use of a device that protects the islet cell from destruction. In this case, the use of immunosuppressants is not required. The company has begun testing this treatment in humans.

The company also has a third program in partnership with CRISPR. In this program, the islet cells are transformed. This transformation allows the islet cells to shelter from the harmful effects of the immune system.

Final thoughts and risks

While I've been neutral on the stock in recent months, as important drivers for the company approach, I believe the stock has become attractive again. I believe that VRTX's shares are trading near the current business valuation and do not take into account a number of options. Options are the following:

Combo with Vanzacaftor. This combo therapy can reach at least 6,000 patients who have not successfully treated with the current company therapies. I estimate that this opportunity can add a maximum of $29 to the value of the company shares.

This combo therapy can reach at least 6,000 patients who have not successfully treated with the current company therapies. I estimate that this opportunity can add a maximum of $29 to the value of the company shares. VX-522. It could expand the addressable cystic fibrosis patient number by 5 thousand patients, who are not suitable for the treatment with the current company drugs. It can add around $24 to the company share price.

It could expand the addressable cystic fibrosis patient number by 5 thousand patients, who are not suitable for the treatment with the current company drugs. It can add around $24 to the company share price. Exa-cel for the treatment of beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. According to different scenarios, the approval of this drug can add from $20 to $60 to the value of VRTX's shares.

According to different scenarios, the approval of this drug can add from $20 to $60 to the value of VRTX's shares. VX-548 for the treatment of acute pain. +$13 to the company shares value.

+$13 to the company shares value. A range of therapies for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. I will not include the commercial prospects of this opportunity in my valuation yet.

Thus, in the optimistic scenario, the fair value of the company shares will be at $476 per share, which implies an upside potential of 36% to the current stock quote. That is quite good. Of course, there are some scenarios with different outcomes. But at least the fact that the current VRTX's share price is approximately equal to the value of its core business provides a margin of safety. I note that there are several risks of investing in the company shares. I recommend that you familiarize yourself with them in the latest financial statements of the company (10-K). It must be understood that any failure of clinical trials of drugs from the pipeline can lead to a drop in the company stock price. However, VRTX's cash position of 14% of its market cap will help mitigate stock's volatility in the event of a negative pipeline outcomes. The company can also use part of the cash position to buy smaller companies to further expand the pipeline. As a result of an investment case update, I maintain my bullish view on the company shares.