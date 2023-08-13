Nikada

I've been bullish since the start of the year on Hong Kong, mainly due to its leverage to China's border reopening. Thus far, cross-border travel momentum has been encouraging, with Chinese outbound tourism continuing to pick up in recent months, in turn boosting retail sales to +19.6% YoY in June (accelerating from +18.5% YoY previously).

The issue is that this retail strength hasn't quite translated elsewhere in the economy. Instead, Hong Kong large-caps' strong ties to a slowing China (ex-consumer) have worked against them this year. Not only did the Q2 GDP report underwhelm, but the slowing growth numbers have also translated into negative earnings revisions for Hong Kong large-caps. As a result, the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) is now pacing to low-teens % YoY earnings growth in 2023/2024 vs a pricey ~17x P/E valuation. Net, EWH seems fairly priced relative to a lowered earnings growth outlook; I would move to the sidelines here.

Fund Overview – A Concentrated Portfolio of Hong Kong Champions

The iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, which tracks a portfolio of large-cap Hong Kong equities per the MSCI Hong Kong 25/50 Index, has seen its net asset base further decline to $634m (vs. $727m prior) amid another quarter of underperformance and investor outflows. The expense ratio remains competitive relative to the rest of the Asian ETF universe at 0.5% but pales in comparison to its closest alternative, the Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (FLHK), at 0.1%. There isn't much difference between the funds otherwise – both have roughly similar weightage caps and compositions, but EWH's advantage is its longer track record (inception in 1996 vs. 2017 for FLHK).

The sector breakdown remains focused on financials, with the recent allocation shift from real estate (down further to 19.3%) to insurance (22.0%) gaining further momentum. More broadly, the EWH portfolio mirrors the Hong Kong economy in its financials-heavy composition – in combination, the insurance, diversified financial services, and banking sectors now contribute a larger ~42%. Real estate (including management & development) is also a major allocation at a cumulative ~23%.

There hasn't been much change to the 33-stock portfolio's single-stock allocation, either. Multinational insurer AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) remains the largest holding at 22.0%, while exchange and clearing house operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) has gained slightly at 12.8% of the portfolio. The biggest change to the top five is Link Real Estate Investment Trust's (OTC:LKREF) decline, with hotel and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) now the third-largest holding at 4.3%. Of note, the portfolio composition is largely in line with FLHK, though the latter's stricter weightage of caps and more extensive 80-stock portfolio means EWH investors bear higher concentration risk.

Fund Performance – Track Record Marred by Another Year of NAV Declines

Following a promising Q2, the ETF has declined on the back of deteriorating China data and a subpar GDP report. As a result, the fund has now declined -9.0% YTD, pacing toward the worst calendar year return in the last five years. Zooming out, the fund's strong pre-COVID performance has kept the overall compounding rate at a respectable +4.5% (in market price and NAV terms) since its inception in 1996. Over one, three, and five-year timeframes, however, EWH investors have realized -9.9%, -0.7%, and -1.9% of annualized declines.

Yet, the portfolio is still priced at a rather rich 16.7x P/E (in line with FLHK), reflecting intact investor optimism on Hong Kong equities despite the deteriorating earnings growth. So, while I still like the portfolio's relative defensiveness (equity beta of 0.48 vs. the S&P 500 (SPY)) and well-covered ~3% yield (3.3% 30-day SEC yield), the positives here are more than offset by the growing negatives, in my view.

Slowing GDP Growth Despite Consumption Strength

Hong Kong's hopes for a mid-single-digit % GDP growth year were dealt a blow in Q2, with overall growth faltering to +1.5% YoY (down 1.3% QoQ). The good news is that following a strong Q1 rebound, personal consumption expenditure growth continued to be the key growth driver at +8.5% YoY in Q2. Retail sales data came in at a similarly strong +19.6% YoY, not only due to tourism-related demand (proxied by "jewelry, watches and clocks" sales) but also consumer durable goods (+4.0% MoM). All in all, domestic private spending growth appears to be tracking well, reflecting the continued recovery of outbound China tourism, as well as a seasonal summer holiday boost. Looking ahead, the consumption side of the economy could slow once the summer tailwind fades, but with inbound tourism still on the rise and an added boost from consumption vouchers in the pipeline, the Hong Kong consumer should remain in great shape.

Any consumption-related positive was more than offset, however, by weakness in the other GDP components. Government spending growth stood out for its steep -9.6% YoY decline in Q2, though unfavorable base effects played a part (government spending was at its highest in Q2 2022 in reaction to a new COVID wave). More concerning was the declining private investment contribution (down 1.0% YoY) amid tightening financial conditions globally, as well as the mid-teens % YoY decline in exports (despite +23% YoY services export growth). Imports (ex-services) were also down, so on balance, the headline positive net export contribution isn't a good sign. All in all, Hong Kong's economy appears to be pacing for a slower H2 this year, and thus, more downward earnings revisions are likely on the cards.

Hong Kong's Deteriorating Ex-Consumption Outlook Justifies Caution

Having started the year on a positive note, Hong Kong's fundamentals have since deteriorated alongside China's. While my prior bullishness on a tourism rebound, driven by China's border reopening, has materialized, as shown by the accelerating retail sales growth (+19.6% YoY in June), the consumption strength hasn't quite broadened out. As a result, GDP growth has been revised lower in Q2, along with the EWH portfolio's earnings outlook (consensus EPS currently at +11% YoY in 2023 and +12% YoY in 2024). Relative to the lowered earnings base, EWH's P/E also screens richly at ~17x – even after the de-rating in recent months. Given the EWH portfolio's limited consumer weightage (vs. financials and real estate) and ties to an increasingly troubled Chinese economy as well, I no longer see a compelling reason to own the fund here.