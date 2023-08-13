WTAI: A Buy As AI Stocks Pull Back In August, Nvidia Earnings On Tap

da-kuk

There is no doubt that the 2023 stock market rally was initially built on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) have been among the best S&P 500 performers year-to-date, and even with a recent decline in semiconductor chip stocks that are like the picks and shovels of the AI industry, momentum remains strong for the group but has just lately ticked lower. But you might wonder what the best way to play it may be.

I have a buy rating on The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI). I like its construction and reasonable cost, and I will identify a potential tactical trading setup for those with a shorter time horizon.

Let’s begin by outlining why a correction appears in play right now, though. Notice in the chart of Apple (AAPL) below that the stock’s all-time high was made precisely when the firm announced that it was developing an AI chatbot. The world’s most valuable company nearly touched $200 per share as its market cap reached $3 trillion last month. Since that peak on July 19 at $198.23, shares have retreated 10% to reach correction territory. The “AI” pullback has impacted many other big names, too.

An Apple AI Top?

TradingView

What helped send AI stocks higher from November 2022 through this past July was a pervasive narrative that a profit boom would come in short order care of productivity enhancements. And that may still play out. In fact, I think it will. The latest BofA Global Fund Manager Survey revealed growing optimism regarding how AI will play out in terms of bottom-line numbers. It will be interesting to see the next update which comes out in the coming days.

AI Fervor Increasing, Per Fund Manager Survey

BofA Global Research

And the C-suite is increasingly sanguine on AI. Large and small companies seem to be champing to utter “AI” on quarterly conference calls. More of that is probably on the way as a few big-name chip stocks will report Q2 results in the next several weeks, including NVDA on Wednesday, August 23 AMC, according to Wall Street Horizon.

More AI Mentions on Corporate Earnings Calls

Goldman Sachs

As far as other AI ETFs go, BofA ranks the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) as the top fund, but I assert that WTAI should be near the top of that list for its low cost and decent tradeability.

Competing AI ETFs

BofA Global Research

According to the issuer, WTAI seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index, which identifies companies that are primarily involved in the investment theme of AI and Innovation. The ETF offers investors exposure to companies offering artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and contributing to the development and deployment of AI innovations. WTAI can complement a growth allocation with diversified exposure to artificial intelligence companies exhibiting high-growth characteristics and satisfy the demand for comprehensive, multi-sector access to the AI megatrend.

What I like about how WTAI is put together is that it is a modified equal-weight fund – no single position is more than 2.54% of the product. It is common to see NVDA as a massive position in other AI ETPs. Also, there is some industry diversification with WTAI as AI Software, Semiconductors, Innovation, and “Other Hardware” areas are represented. Officially, just 27% of the portfolio is considered in the Semiconductors space, while 80% of WTAI is in the Information Technology sector and 74% of the fund, as of June 30, 2023, is domiciled in the US.

WTAI: Portfolio Holdings & Sub Themes

WisdomTree Funds

WTAI’s weighted average expense ratio is generally below that of its peers at just 0.45% and its dividend yield is low at 0.2% annually. The 30-day average volume is also modest at less than 200,000 shares as of August 11, 2023, but its 30-day median bid/ask spread is low at just five basis points, so liquidity is solid. It is not a cheap ETF on valuation at 60 times next year’s operating earnings per share, on average, but that is about what you would expect on a growth-heavy fund. It trades at 4.3 times sales and features a net buyback yield of 0.8%.

The Technical Take

While I like the construction of the ETF and its relatively modest cost, the chart has turned concerning, but I also see an opportunity for the bulls. Notice in the graph below that WTAI is right at key support at the $18 mark. A bearish breakdown below this level would likely result in a test of the next support point found in the $15.70 to $15.90 zone.

What is perhaps more troublesome is the volume trend. While it’s ideal to see higher volume coming into this somewhat new ETF, there’s a high amount of shares traded in the $18 to $20 zone – that means investors who got into the AI trade earlier this summer may want to get out once their initial investment gets back to even, since it’s widely known that investors often anchor to their purchase price.

Moreover, I noticed that there was a negative RSI momentum divergence last month when the fund notched a 2023 high. Sure enough, the bears came to life and have taken the fund down by more than 10% as of last Friday's close. The good news is that the long-term 200-day moving average is now rising, so the bulls are in control, but are also being put to the test. I see ultimate resistance in the $20.50 to $20.80 area, so it may be wise to be tactical with WTAI for now.

Overall, price hovers at crucial support, but buying on a dip to near $16 should prove lucrative over the long haul.

WTAI: Correcting to Key Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on WTAI, though buying on another 10% dip could be a better risk-controlled strategy.